'Uyangthanda Na?': The Awkward, The Hilarious And The Sad

As soon as Moshe Ndiki was revealed as the presenter for the new season of "Uyangthanda Na?", we knew it was going to be a season to remember. We were right – it's only been two episodes, and already we literally cannot even.

#UyangthandaNa



RT if u also think @MosheNdiki deserves high five so far pic.twitter.com/jq235pyFuV — Cde Leps (@Mr_Leps) January 10, 2018

The Mzansi Magic show, brainchild of Parental Advisory Productions, aims to help singletons connect with their crush. The pursuer is taken on a date, where they get to ask the pursued the question: do you love me?

Read: She Didn't Answer 33 Of His Calls And He Still Asked 'Uyangithanda Na?' On National TV

Wednesday's episode soon trended on Twitter, as viewers got to meet Ayanda – who has hots for his crush Musa, and could not wait to tell him.

Ayanda admitted in his intro that he was "in the closet" – he has not come out to people, telling them that he's gay – which came as a surprise to many.

I'm shook that Ayanda has been in the closet. How wouldn't anyone know? 😂 #UyangthandaNa — Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) January 17, 2018

Fast-forward to the part where Musa arrives for the date.

When the blindfold was removed, Musa looked disappointed. He later admitted that he'd hoped for someone else -- because, he's always seen Ayanda as his mpintshi (friend) and nothing else.

#UyangthandaNa

The awkwardness of this episode pic.twitter.com/qZM91NKxN8 — I'm broke too fam (@ladylwaz) January 17, 2018

Not one to give up easily, Ayanda still asked the question, "Uyangthanda Na?" to which Musa replied, "Yes, but as a friend."

"We're just friends bro"

"I'm not going to eat"

"You're the last person I expected"

" uyazi ukuthi ngithanda ubani"



It just became chilly#UyangthandaNapic.twitter.com/QmTBcpvuPb — Teri (@Teri_X) January 17, 2018

The episode was the talk of Twittertown even before it started airing, thanks to last week's preview.

Here are some of the reactions:

If you have a crush on me but you reside in Gwababa Street. Please don't take me to #UyangthandaNa rather slide in my DMs, email , text or call me. Don't embarrass us on TV. pic.twitter.com/J5PHdhsevS — Chubby Cheex (@Tshegokiie) January 10, 2018

LOL I just find this whole concept of #Uyangthandana funny. You're afraid to tell me you love me when it's just the two of us, but you're not afraid to do it in front the whole Satafrika!!! pic.twitter.com/hL73OA5I9F — Nonteh (@SunnySongo) January 10, 2018

Can 'Uyang'thanda na' help us understand what he is saying🤷🏽‍♀️ #UyangthandaNapic.twitter.com/InS00XVZ1M — MissUnderstood (@MoPhat_) January 17, 2018

Ayanda may not have left the show with the man of his dreams, but he showed us that anyone can have the confidence to take a shot at there heart's desire.

💔 I hope Ayanda finds love #UyangthandaNa — Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) January 17, 2018

Perhaps he'll have more luck finding love off screen.