    • ENTERTAINMENT
    18/01/2018 11:43 SAST

    'Uyangthanda Na?': The Awkward, The Hilarious And The Sad

    Issa lot 🙈 🙈 🙈 !

    MosheNdiki/Instagram
    "Uyangthanda Na?" presenter Moshe Ndiki.

    As soon as Moshe Ndiki was revealed as the presenter for the new season of "Uyangthanda Na?", we knew it was going to be a season to remember. We were right – it's only been two episodes, and already we literally cannot even.

    The Mzansi Magic show, brainchild of Parental Advisory Productions, aims to help singletons connect with their crush. The pursuer is taken on a date, where they get to ask the pursued the question: do you love me?

    Wednesday's episode soon trended on Twitter, as viewers got to meet Ayanda – who has hots for his crush Musa, and could not wait to tell him.

    Ayanda admitted in his intro that he was "in the closet" – he has not come out to people, telling them that he's gay – which came as a surprise to many.

    Fast-forward to the part where Musa arrives for the date.

    When the blindfold was removed, Musa looked disappointed. He later admitted that he'd hoped for someone else -- because, he's always seen Ayanda as his mpintshi (friend) and nothing else.

    Not one to give up easily, Ayanda still asked the question, "Uyangthanda Na?" to which Musa replied, "Yes, but as a friend."

    The episode was the talk of Twittertown even before it started airing, thanks to last week's preview.

    Here are some of the reactions:

    Ayanda may not have left the show with the man of his dreams, but he showed us that anyone can have the confidence to take a shot at there heart's desire.

    Perhaps he'll have more luck finding love off screen.

