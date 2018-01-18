Will Zuma's Removal Be Discussed At This Week's NEC Meeting?

Will President Jacob Zuma's removal as head of state be discussed at the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) meeting this week? Experts appear to be divided on when he will go but, according to Eyewitness News (EWN), there is some consensus on the fact that he will not finish his term.

Analyst Lukhona Mnguni told EWN that if Zuma is not removed by June it will have "serious ramifications on the standing of the ANC. "This is because Zuma has literally proven... that he is not easy to tame and that he's unwilling to do the right thing", he reportedly said.

Analyst Somadoda Fikeni reportedly said it is unlikely that the NEC will resolve to remove Zuma at this week's meeting, as the NEC is likely to be preoccupied with appointing committees and preparing for the state of the nation address.

"The fact that some of leaders who are in top positions of the national executive committee made the mention for him to be held accountable for some of the issues in the state capture, that may weaken them politically," he told EWN.

But Reuters reported this week that, according to two senior ANC sources, Zuma's removal will be on the agenda for this week's meeting.

"Reference will be made to it [Zuma's resignation]," a source reportedly said.

Some NEC members told City Press that they want the issue to be discussed, while others told Business Day earlier this week that the "leadership transition" will be on the agenda.

On Thursday, Business Day reported that, according to sources, a discussion on Zuma's future will be "unavoidable" at the meeting. Insiders told the paper that Zuma is unlikely to deliver the state of the nation address in February.

"There is no way that matter can be avoided; it has to be dealt with," an NEC member told Business Day.

Another reportedly said "the ball is in Zuma's court". He has reportedly been given the option to resign or risk being recalled.