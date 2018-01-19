Flatten Dezemba's Mkhaba With These 6 Workout Moves

Your 2018 goal may be to lose your muffin-top for good or to get back to solid abs that seem to have eluded you forever.

Regaining and maintaining a flat stomach, however, involves a good and challenging workout routine, combined with eating right.

Virgin Active South Africa's Ceri Hannan, who's the national product development manager, suggests these six specific exercises to rid yourself of the silly season stomach:

Side Planking

On your forearm, place yourself into a side plank position. Then place your free hand behind your head (as you would when doing traditional sit-ups), while tensing your obliques and hold the position. Do 10 reps, then switch sides.

Triangle-crunch

Kneel on your left leg, positioning the right straight out to your side. Place your left arm on the floor and your right behind your head. Tense your obliques by bringing your right knee towards your right elbow. Do 10 reps, then switch sides.

Hanging leg-raises

Hang from a chin-up bar and extend both arms using the standard wide-grip or medium-grip position. Your legs should be straight, with your pelvis rolled slightly backwards – this will be your starting position. Raise your legs to a 90-degree angle. Exhale as you perform the movement, and hold the contraction for a second. Do 10 reps.

Cocoons

Start by lying flat on your back with your legs straight and your arms extended behind your head.

Tuck your knees towards your chest and rotate your pelvis, while bringing your arms back over your head to perform an abdominal crunch motion. Pause briefly, and repeat from the starting position. Do 10 reps.

Decline Crunch

Lie down at the end of the decline bench with your legs straight and hands on either side of your head, keeping your elbows in. Pushing the small of your back down in the bench, isolate your abdominal muscles and start rolling your shoulders off the bench. Continue pushing down as hard as you can with your lower back while you contract your abdominals and exhale. Hold for five seconds, and begin to come down slowly again to the starting position as you inhale. Do 10 reps.

Reverse crunch

Lie down on the floor with your legs fully extended and your arms on either side of your torso with your palms flat on the floor. Raise your legs so that your thighs are perpendicular to the floor and feet are together and parallel to the floor – this is the starting position. Then, while inhaling, move your legs towards your torso and roll your pelvis backwards, raising your hips off the ground. At the end of this movement, your knees will be touching your chest. Move your legs back to the starting position while exhaling. Do 10 reps.