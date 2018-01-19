GirlsWithVineyards: Bonang Has Not, Y'Know, Bought The Farm

We can bet that Bonang Matheba knew she'd rule social media trends this beautiful Friday with just one word – or hashtag, in this instance.

Taking to both Twitter and Instagram on Thursday, Matheba shared a series of hints with her followers that big things were coming.

In the posts, Matheba used the hashtag #GirlsWithVineyards, fuelling speculation that she was in the process of buying the Rust en Vrede farm in Stellenbosch, where the pictures were taken – reportedly valued at a whopping R85=million.

Well, she did not buy the farm. She was just there for lunch.

Her manager, Davin Phillips Matheba, said she never claimed to have purchased the property, TshisaLive reported.

"She was there for an upcoming venture that we will reveal in time," Davin told the publication.

The estate's Michelle Laubscher said it is incorrect to assume otherwise.

Oh, well.

Remember all those dreams you have and the things you want to own? We leave you with this tweet...