IN PICTURES: Candice Swanepoel – Most Influential Lingerie Model? We Totes Get It!

South African Victoria's Secret model and philanthropist Candice Swanepoel has been named the most influential lingerie model on Instagram – she earns as much as R840,000 for a single post on the social media app, where she has 11.8 million followers (and counting) – research by lingerie company Bluebella has revealed.

Swanepoel, (29), who hails from Mooi River in KwaZulu-Natal, recently announced that she is expecting her second child with fiancé Hermann Nicoli.

She is best known for her work with Victoria's Secret, and came in eighth on the Forbes top-earning models list in 2016.

She has been among the top-10 earning models every year since 2010, and there's clearly no stopping her. Swanepoel beat both Alexis René Glabach, a U.S. supermodel who has 11.7 million followers, and well-known English model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Congratulations to you, Candice! We're all about your shine.

Here are some pictures of her we totally love.