Namaste! These Pics Of Khabonina Qubeka Doing Yoga? Lit AF!

"Isidingo" actress Khabonina Qubeka is a yogi of note, and she's not shy to share her moves online -- much to the delight of her fans.

Read: Khabonina Qubeka's Portrayal Of A Joburg Prostitute Has Won Her Best Indie Actress In The U.S.

Just from watching her, it's clear that wherever and whenever – she will yoga.

She recently shared a video of herself "stunting" with her bae.

From headstands to flying, we are all about which of the star's moves we actually want to try (but baby steps, for now).

You'll probably agree that these pictures and videos are flames: