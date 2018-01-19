'Social Media Influencers' Banned By Dublin Luxury Hotel

All "social media influencers" have been banned from a luxury hotel in Dublin, Ireland, reports U.K. newspaper Independent.

This after 22-year-old YouTuber Elle Darby contacted owner of The White Moose Café Paul Stenson, asking if he was interested in a "possible collaboration".

"I work as a social media influencer, mainly lifestyle, beauty and travel based," she wrote.

"My partner and I are planning to come to Dublin for an early Valentine's Day weekend, from Feb 8 to 12, to explore the area.

"As I was searching for places to stay, I came across your stunning hotel and would love to feature you in my YouTube videos/dedicated Instagram stories/posts to bring traffic to your hotel and recommend others to book up, in return for free accommodation."

In a public Facebook response, Stenson made several points, including: "If I let you stay here in return for a feature in a video, who is going to pay the staff who look after you? Who is going to pay the housekeepers who clean your room?"

Darby received negative backlash from people accusing her of being a "disgusting freeloader". It prompted her to upload a 17-minute YouTube video defending her actions.

"As a 22-year-old girl who's running her own business from her home, I don't feel like I did anything wrong," she says.

The White Moose Café also received its fair share of negative comments – people accused the owner of being unnecessarily rude in his handling of the matter.

In response, the owner later published a public message, banning all so-called "social media influencers" from the establishment.

On The White Moose Café Snapchat, Stenson said the controversy "puts into question the authenticity of influencer marketing", because "[Darby] would have spoken nicely about the hotel only because she was getting it for free."