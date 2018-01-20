BREAKING: Eskom Management Wants Ramaphosa To Intervene Now

Eskom has confirmed that hundreds of their senior managers met in the week and wrote a letter to ANC president and State deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa asking him to intervene in governance issues at the embattled parastatal.

Sources told HuffPost SA that the meeting, which was held earlier this week, saw hundreds of managers come together out of concern over governance, finance and administration issues at the parastatal.

"Stability at Board level was also discussed. That is why we decided to write to [Ramaphosa] asking him to intervene immediately," a source said.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe confirmed the meeting took place. He said about 400 managers had met.

"They wrote a letter to [Ramaphosa] asking for him to intervene but we will only know about any Board changes or changes to the Executive Committee when and if he responds. We cannot tell what will happen until then," Phasiwe said in response to questions.

"The meeting was called by senior managers but was part of normal meetings between the executive and management. It is part of efforts to restore Eskom's reputation to where it used to be...The only thing extra was that the managers wrote to [Ramaphosa] to intervene."

Fin24 reported that Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba warned on Thursday that if Eskom is not dealt with urgently, South Africa's whole economy could collapse by the time Team SA returns from the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

"There would be no currency, and no economy for the country if Eskom went belly-up," Gigaba reportedly said.

Fin24 also reported on Saturday that Eskom chairperson Zethemba Khoza confirmed that he submitted his resignation to Minister of Public Enterprises Lynne Brown on Friday and he's waiting for her to accept it.

"I think it's in [the] good interest of the country...after all the noise, it's better for me", he told Fin24.