The Plan For Zuma's Exit Is Underway

Sources have confirmed to HuffPost SA that there is consensus among the ANC's highest decision-making body, its National Executive Committee, that party officials must engage with President Jacob Zuma on his process of stepping down as Head of State.

"The consensus was that officials must engage [Zuma] on exit plan and time frames," one source said.

Zuma's biggest worry is said to be the various legal battles he is currently facing and the costs that come with them.

#ANCNEC Reporting on a fluid and closed meeting is hard. We getting a lot but its difficult to verify. So far, it seems Zuma will be convinced to resign. Alliance will be briefed on decision tomorrow morning. Logistical process of when and where will be handled by officials. — Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) January 19, 2018

"He may want ANC or government to take care of the costs," the source said.

A source close to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said a committee has now been set up to facilitate the "speedy transition" of Zuma's stepping down. The source said there was little resistance from the NEC on the matter.

The motion was discussed during a NEC meeting at the St.George's Hotel in Irene.

#Zuma Just something to consider: NEC Lekgotla ends on Sunday, on Monday Ramaphosa leaves for Geneva for WEF. When he returns, Zuma leaves for Addis Ababa for the AU summit. — Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) January 19, 2018

On Friday, News24 reported a motion to recall Zuma had been raised in the meeting. Three sources attending the two-day meeting reportedly told News24 that the motion was raised by newly elected NEC member David Masondo and was backed by Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Bheki Cele.

TimesLive also reported that two sources in the NEC meeting said there was agreement that Zuma should not be in office when the party started its campaigning for the 2019 general elections, as this could have a negative impact on the party.