    • NEWS
    21/01/2018 11:31 SAST | Updated 8 hours ago

    Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi Confident President Emmerson Mnangagwa Will Repair Economy

    "I extend congratulation on your leadership. Zimbabweans have confidence in you and my government is willing to work with you to transform our economies towards a sustainable growth,"

    Carlo Allegri / Reuters
    President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique speaks at a high-level meeting on addressing large movements of refugees and migrants at the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York, U.S. September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

    Maputo – Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi says he is confident President Emmerson Mnangagwa would be able to rebuild Zimbabwe's fractured economy.

    According to the state-owned Herald newspaper Nyusi said this in Maputo while pledging continued support for development programmes between the two countries.

    Mnangagwa was in Maputo on Wednesday.

    Nyusi congratulated Zimbabwe for its peaceful political transition last year after a military intervention aimed at weeding out criminals who had surrounded long-time leader Robert Mugabe

    "I extend congratulation on your leadership. Zimbabweans have confidence in you and my government is willing to work with you to transform our economies towards a sustainable growth," Nyusi was quoted as saying.

    According to SABC, Mnangagwa visited the neigbouring country to continue his consultations with southern African leaders.

    The Zimbabwean leader has visited a few other southern African countries that included Angola, South Africa, Namibia and Zambia after taking over from Mugabe in November.

    News24

