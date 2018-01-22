Kendrick Lamar, Sam Smith On The List Of Performers At The Grammy Awards 2018 

Kendrick Lamar, U2, Sam Smith and Elton John have been added to the list of performers at The Grammy Awards 2018.

Elton John will perform an as-yet unnamed hit from his catalogue alongside special guest Miley Cyrus.

The already star-studded Grammys line-up will also feature performances from Cardi B, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Kesha, SZA, P!nk, Childish Gambino and Little Big Town.

Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid – who teamed for the Grammy-nominated song 1-800-273-8255 – will also take the stage, as well as Despacito chart toppers Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

Kendrick Lamar is up for seven Grammys this year, including Album of the Year for Damn and Record of the Year for HUMBLE.



U2 and Sam Smith both released albums last year, after the Grammy's cut-off date.

.@kendricklamar is one of the 7 artists who are the top nominees for the 60th #GRAMMYs.



Find out what other artists are part of the list by browsing through facts, and more: https://t.co/R3RrenoUDEpic.twitter.com/8QRu5J24e8 — Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) January 16, 2018

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, 28 January.

News24