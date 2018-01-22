Eskom's Anoj Singh Resigns

Suspended Eskom chief financial officer (CFO) Anoj Singh has resigned, a day before he is due to appear at the Parliamentary inquiry into state capture at the power utility, News24 reported. Eskom announced Singh's resignation on Monday night.

"Eskom has today received, through Mr Anoj Singh's attorneys, a formal letter of resignation by Mr Singh from his position as the [CFO] in line with the terms of his employment contract. The board of Eskom, through the Chairman, has accepted the resignation and communicated the acceptance through Mr Singh's attorneys. Mr Singh's resignation is with immediate effect," Eskom reportedly said.

He was placed on special leave in July 2017 and suspended in September. At the time, Eyewitness News (EWN) reported that Singh was suspended pending a disciplinary hearing, along with Eskom executive Matshela Koko.

It was alleged that Singh and other Eskom executives went out of their way to ensure that the Gupta-linked company Trillian was paid millions for work it did not do, in an unlawful contract. Eskom allegedly ignored advice four times, that the contract, which was with consultancy firm McKinsey, was not above board. McKinsey reportedly subcontracted Trillian.

Singh infuriated MPs in December last year when he submitted 400 pages to the Parliamentary inquiry the night before he was due to appear, forcing a postponement.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa announced sweeping changes to the Eskom board last weekend, including an instruction to the newly appointed board that Koko and Singh should be fired. In an interview with eNCA, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba pleaded with the two to resign, saying it was their "patriotic duty" to do so.