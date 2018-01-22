Gigi Vs Gugs: The Money, The Cockroach And The Tweets

South Africans woke up on Monday to another Twitter war of words: this time between rapper Gigi Lamayne and talk-show presenter Gugu Mhlungu.

Gigi became the talk of the town – and the subject of body-shaming – after she posted a picture of herself in a bodysuit lying on the floor surrounded by money. The snap was from the music video of Miss Cosmo's song "Isaga Lam", in which Gigi features.

She said she posted the picture to raise awareness of her Gigi Lamayne Foundation, which "helps to educate and empower young women".

R50k 😱😱😱😱😱 thank you to the donors!! We weren't even half way on the cash a day ago!! #GigiLamayneFoundation Donate all you got !!! pic.twitter.com/vS57QMJRzS — #GigiLaMayneFoundation (@Gigi_Lamayne) January 21, 2018

So for the ugly tweets, thank you for launching the #GigiLamayneFoundation . For ridiculing my body and demeaning me. It resulted in far much more traction. Traction that could change the world. — #GigiLaMayneFoundation (@Gigi_Lamayne) January 22, 2018

The attacks resulted in our team accumulating R50k for the Children's home so yes, your ugliness turned into something good for those kids. 😄❤️ #GigiLamayneFoundation — #GigiLaMayneFoundation (@Gigi_Lamayne) January 22, 2018

Trolls were quick to body-shame her for her looks, and she later deleted the picture.

On Monday, Gigi took to Twitter again to lash out at the trolls.

I have learned to also understand that Twitter is not face value. People say ugly things, hiding behind a phone, to please people who don't even like them. #GigiLamayneFoundation — #GigiLaMayneFoundation (@Gigi_Lamayne) January 22, 2018

Worst part is it's other women and people we know who attack us to please the world. Queens fix each other's crowns boo. I saw it in the #isagalam video too. It was magic #GigiLamayneFoundation — #GigiLaMayneFoundation (@Gigi_Lamayne) January 22, 2018

She also came for Mhlungu, who zoomed in and pointed out dirt or a dead bug (the jury is still out on what that actually was) in one of the corners.

She did not hold back. Here's the series of tweets:

1. No you see now, I'm being taken for a p***. I'm being too nice. I'm not gonna say anything to any troll outchea. It ain't worth it Mara wena @GugsM Auntiza wanyela! — #GigiLaMayneFoundation (@Gigi_Lamayne) January 22, 2018

2. @GugsM Phela Aunty wena udume ngo @bonang_m . Don't get it twisted. You outchea posting and preaching feminism? Njani when you're dragging other women? You see why people feel how they feel ngawe? I saw your post phela. You shouldn't have deleted it. Show your true colors! — #GigiLaMayneFoundation (@Gigi_Lamayne) January 22, 2018

3. Aunty @GugsM How you gonnna analyze imaginary cockroaches in our pics when your English itself was imaginary for the first edition? That time some of us defended you ? — #GigiLaMayneFoundation (@Gigi_Lamayne) January 22, 2018

4. Aunty, there's a lot I could say about you . These other people can say whatever but jy Aunty? Never! You can't tell me. Stay in your lane and age bracket too please!! — #GigiLaMayneFoundation (@Gigi_Lamayne) January 22, 2018

5. I was taught to respect my elders. Kodwa wena Aunty?! @GugsM . You can block me and all these kids trolling you! What you did was wrong. — #GigiLaMayneFoundation (@Gigi_Lamayne) January 22, 2018

6. Here @GugsM . I graduated in this. Don't ever try me. I can change my dress sense in a minute but YOU need eons to perfect your craft . Don't ever "think that I thought that you thought". 😊 pic.twitter.com/VgQFsITVTB — #GigiLaMayneFoundation (@Gigi_Lamayne) January 22, 2018

7. Now you can block me like you're blocking everyone else. 👍🏾 Aunty @GugsM — #GigiLaMayneFoundation (@Gigi_Lamayne) January 22, 2018

To which Mhlungu responded:

You have no business dragging anyone's craft, not wena dali. Inkinga zakho ziningi zigcwele ibala, like sweeping your fucking floors before coming for me. https://t.co/yOWKLiAh5j — Your Fav Aunty Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) January 22, 2018

Noma ungangibiza griza your floor was filthy, take that up with your team and God or be/get better set management. Uhlulwa abantu that were dragging your looks and your bars and tagging you, uzofundekela mina. Ngixege sketi. https://t.co/RlRPkdiYyd — Your Fav Aunty Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) January 22, 2018

But it was not over yet – then fans from both camps got involved.

Gigi is angry because she didn't clean her room before taking the pictures and Gugu noticed, now she's trying to make herself feel better by acting like a victim of of cyber bullying. — Sasha Alonso (@LetuOfentse) January 22, 2018