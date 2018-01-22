All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    22/01/2018 15:34 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Gigi Vs Gugs: The Money, The Cockroach And The Tweets

    Another pointless Twitter war inflamed by trolls – so messy, so early in the week? Sigh!

    GigiLamayne

    South Africans woke up on Monday to another Twitter war of words: this time between rapper Gigi Lamayne and talk-show presenter Gugu Mhlungu.

    Gigi became the talk of the town – and the subject of body-shaming – after she posted a picture of herself in a bodysuit lying on the floor surrounded by money. The snap was from the music video of Miss Cosmo's song "Isaga Lam", in which Gigi features.

    She said she posted the picture to raise awareness of her Gigi Lamayne Foundation, which "helps to educate and empower young women".

    Trolls were quick to body-shame her for her looks, and she later deleted the picture.

    On Monday, Gigi took to Twitter again to lash out at the trolls.

    She also came for Mhlungu, who zoomed in and pointed out dirt or a dead bug (the jury is still out on what that actually was) in one of the corners.

    Twitter

    She did not hold back. Here's the series of tweets:

    To which Mhlungu responded:

    But it was not over yet – then fans from both camps got involved.

