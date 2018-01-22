'Phone On Flight Mode? Then You Must Be A Pilot' -- Hillarious Reactions To #DateMyFamily

Sunday night Twitter was left rather confused by the time the latest episode of "Date My Family" finished airing.

Through the dating reality show, singletons who hope to find love go on dates with three families or friends of their potential partners. The pursuer makes their final choice based on how each family represented their own.

During Sunday's episode, Obakeng was looking to find love with a woman who is independent and open-minded, and he may have found it in the arms of one of the contestants – Jody, whom he chose to go on a date with.

But true to form, the show did not go by without the "WTF?" moments it is known for.

When one of the families asked Obakeng if he had a car, we kinda knew things would get really awkward -- because the potential partner they were representing made it clear she would not be picking guys up.

What the heavens is this that I'm hearing?

"You can't own a car wash and not have a car" yin maar nga lona?😳😞😳 #DateMyFamilypic.twitter.com/WSrORaKd5L — Ntsako Shibambo (@Ntsanessa) January 21, 2018

Thanks to that soundbyte from the show, folks started joking that "you can't own a mortuary business unless you have lost someone in your family to death". Sigh.

People's reactions got even more outlandish as the ran with the (il)logic of the complaint.

"People that have mortuaries have people that have died in their lives...." #DateMyFamilypic.twitter.com/ccl8vjeo30 — Rami Chuene 1st Lady (@ramichuene) January 22, 2018

YOU CANT BABY SIT YOUR NIECE AND NOT HAVE A DAY CARE #DateMyFamilypic.twitter.com/aUMnrgBSDr — IG: Moeketsi_Doro (@MogaleMoeketsi) January 21, 2018

If you go to school you must own the school. #DateMyFamilypic.twitter.com/HGOA8sj2DG — Lunar✨ (@shedothethings) January 21, 2018

#DateMyFamily putting your phone on flight mode, you must be a pilot 👏 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/EQy77Awr5x — Deborah 🐭 (@peta_joy) January 21, 2018

A carwash owner can gross between R100- R200k per month...at approx 50 -100 cars per day at R80 per car. Ladies don't look down on people's hustles. #DateMyFamily — Ndabezitha (@Tulani30) January 21, 2018

I just watched yesterday's much talked about episode of #DateMyFamily and I think, someone need to come down from heaven to teach young people that a car is not a symbol of success. Walking and using public transport does not mean poverty either... — Akani Mangena (@Ruraltarian) January 22, 2018

"Date My Family" airs on Sundays from 6pm on Mzansi Magic; Channel 161.