All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    22/01/2018 11:57 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago

    'Phone On Flight Mode? Then You Must Be A Pilot' -- Hillarious Reactions To #DateMyFamily

    "How can you own a car wash, but not a car?" a would-be dater was asked. Twitter was ready to take the mickey out of THAT kind of logic...

    MzansiMagic/Twitter
    Obakeng and Jody on their way to their first date.

    Sunday night Twitter was left rather confused by the time the latest episode of "Date My Family" finished airing.

    Through the dating reality show, singletons who hope to find love go on dates with three families or friends of their potential partners. The pursuer makes their final choice based on how each family represented their own.

    During Sunday's episode, Obakeng was looking to find love with a woman who is independent and open-minded, and he may have found it in the arms of one of the contestants – Jody, whom he chose to go on a date with.

    Read: IN TWEETS: Date My Family -- Case Of The Ex

    But true to form, the show did not go by without the "WTF?" moments it is known for.

    When one of the families asked Obakeng if he had a car, we kinda knew things would get really awkward -- because the potential partner they were representing made it clear she would not be picking guys up.

    Thanks to that soundbyte from the show, folks started joking that "you can't own a mortuary business unless you have lost someone in your family to death". Sigh.

    People's reactions got even more outlandish as the ran with the (il)logic of the complaint.

    "Date My Family" airs on Sundays from 6pm on Mzansi Magic; Channel 161.

    MORE:Date My FamilyEntertainmentmzansi magicTV and Film