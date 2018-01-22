Who Is Ramaphosa Taking To Davos?

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and a high-powered delegation departed for Davos, Switzerland, on Sunday evening, the Presidency said on Sunday.
The team is participating at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting where it hopes to "showcase [South Africa's] attractiveness as an investment destination and trade partner", it said.
The South African delegation, according to the Presidency, includes a "broad range of leadership from various sectors of the economy and society".
High-level ministers in attendance include:
- Minister of Finance, Malusi Gigaba (lead minister and coordinator)
- Minister in The Presidency For Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Jeff Radebe
- Minister of Economic Development, Ebrahim Patel
- Minister of Trade and Industry, Rob Davies
- Minister of Public Works, Nkosinathi Nhleko
- Minister of International Relations And Cooperation, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane
According to IOL, 58 South Africans had been confirmed for attendance including government officials, business leaders and others.
Some of these high-profile individuals in attendance include:
- Lesetja Kganyago, governor of the South African Reserve Bank
- Stephen Koseff, CEO of Investec
- Patrice Motsepe, chairperson of Africa Rainbow Minerals
- Trevor Manuel, chairperson of Old Mutual Emerging Markets
- Nicky Newton-King, CEO of the JSE
- Mike Brown, CEO of Nedbank
- Sipho Pityana, chairperson of AngloGold Ashanti
- Alan Pullinger, deputy CEO of FirstRand
- Bonang Mohale, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa
- Iqbal Surve, executive chairperson of Sekunjalo Holdings
- Tim Cohen, editor of Business Day
- Max Price, vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town
According to the WEF, this year's 48th congregation of world leaders in politics and business aims to "rededicate leaders from all walks of life to developing a shared narrative to improve the state of the world".
