Who Is Ramaphosa Taking To Davos?

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and a high-powered delegation departed for Davos, Switzerland, on Sunday evening, the Presidency said on Sunday.

The team is participating at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting where it hopes to "showcase [South Africa's] attractiveness as an investment destination and trade partner", it said.

The South African delegation, according to the Presidency, includes a "broad range of leadership from various sectors of the economy and society".

High-level ministers in attendance include:

Minister of Finance, Malusi Gigaba (lead minister and coordinator)

(lead minister and coordinator) Minister in The Presidency For Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Jeff Radebe

Minister of Economic Development, Ebrahim Patel

Minister of Trade and Industry, Rob Davies

Minister of Public Works, Nkosinathi Nhleko

Minister of International Relations And Cooperation, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

According to IOL, 58 South Africans had been confirmed for attendance including government officials, business leaders and others.

Some of these high-profile individuals in attendance include:

Lesetja Kganyago , governor of the South African Reserve Bank

, governor of the South African Reserve Bank Stephen Koseff , CEO of Investec

, CEO of Investec Patrice Motsepe , chairperson of Africa Rainbow Minerals

, chairperson of Africa Rainbow Minerals Trevor Manuel , chairperson of Old Mutual Emerging Markets

, chairperson of Old Mutual Emerging Markets Nicky Newton-King , CEO of the JSE

, CEO of the JSE Mike Brown , CEO of Nedbank

, CEO of Nedbank Sipho Pityana , chairperson of AngloGold Ashanti

, chairperson of AngloGold Ashanti Alan Pullinger , deputy CEO of FirstRand

, deputy CEO of FirstRand Bonang Mohale , CEO of Business Leadership South Africa

, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa Iqbal Surve , executive chairperson of Sekunjalo Holdings

, executive chairperson of Sekunjalo Holdings Tim Cohen , editor of Business Day

, editor of Business Day Max Price, vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town

According to the WEF, this year's 48th congregation of world leaders in politics and business aims to "rededicate leaders from all walks of life to developing a shared narrative to improve the state of the world".