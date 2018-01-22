Zimbabwe Farmer Looks To New President For His Farm Back

A white Zimbabwean farmer, Richard Seager, is reportedly asking Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his government to help him get back his 609-hectare farm, seized in 2007 by an indigenous farmer.

According to the privately owned Standard newspaper, Seager claimed in a letter to Mashonaland East provincial minister of state David Musabayana and lands minister Perrance Shiri that his farm in Wedza

was "fraudulently and violently" taken away from him.

"Having heard the new government's mandate and witnessing the reinstatement of several white farmers, this has prompted me to make this application seeing how fair, just and committed the government is with this exercise," Seager reportedly said in the letter

Seager's move came a few weeks after another white Zimbabwean farmer, Robert Smart, got back his Lesbury farm about 200km east of Harare.

Smart had been evicted by gun-wielding police and a mob associated with the ruling Zanu-PF party in June 2017.

International isolation

Smart, however, returned to a hero's welcome in December, after the government enabled him to get his farm back. The president's adviser, Chris Musvangwa, said he had been a victim of racial discrimination, greed and abuse of power.

This came after former president Robert Mugabe was forced to resign when the military turned against him, amid fears that his wife was positioning herself to take power.

The development is a sign that President Mnangagwa is charting a path away from his predecessor, on an issue that had exacerbated the country's international isolation.

Mnangagwa has promised to undo some land reforms as he seeks to revive the once prosperous economy.

Supporters of the ruling Zanu-PF party, led by veterans of the 1970s' war against white minority rule, evicted many of Zimbabwe's white farmers under an often violent land-reform programme led by Mugabe from 2000.

Whites make up less than 1 percent of the southern African country's population, but they owned huge tracts of land, while blacks remained in largely unproductive areas.

The evictions were meant to address colonial land-ownership imbalances skewed against blacks, Mugabe said. Some in the international community responded with outrage and sanctions.

Of the roughly 4,500 white farmers before the land reforms began, only a few hundred are left.

