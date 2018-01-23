Binge Sleeping – One Of 4 Big Sleep Trends In 2018

Believe it or not, last year "clean sleeping" was a big lifestyle trend. This is a fancy term for getting a good night's sleep – the recommended seven to eight hours of uninterrupted rest.

In 2018, however, it seems the opposite will be a thing: sleep bingeing.

These are the top four predicted sleeping trends, according to U.K. healthcare facility Bupa.

1. Sleep bingeing

Owing to our busy lives with careers, families and after-hours activites, a full eight hours every single night of the week might be improbable. So when we do get a chance to have an extra-long snooze, we must grab it. Bupa's Dr Luke Powles tells us that's perfectly okay. If you feel so exhausted that you need to sleep until 2pm on a Sunday, go ahead. Just make sure that doesn't stop you from getting rest the following night.

2. Longer power naps

Not micronaps of 10 minutes or less, which experts still have mixed views on, but short naps of 20 to 30 minutes. These will be big in 2018, as we all acknowledge the benefits an afternoon nap can have. This won't be a replacement for a proper night's sleep, but an extra bonus to boost our energy, attention span and creativity.

3. Relaxing bedtime routines are back

Drifting off on the couch while watching television may not be good for our bedtime routines. The problem is once you eventually decide to go to bed and have to do all your pre-bed admin, like brushing your teeth and putting on your pyjamas, you suddenly don't feel as sleepy. The answer, says Dr Powles, is slowing down the race to bed and instead doing all the necessary pre-bed stuff before you sit down to relax.Then, when you feel ready for sleep, you can go straight to bed without any interruptions.

4. Away with sleep trackers, away!

We initially got all excited over being able to get as much data as possible on our snoozing selves.

But this year, there'll be a fight back against the trackers. We'll go back to listening to our bodies, rather than staring at detailed charts, and judge our sleep based on how well rested we feel, instead of a rating that an app throws up in the morning.