'Devastated' Masekela Family Ask For Space To Mourn

Amid tributes pouring in from across the globe, sources inside the home of late musician and activist Hugh Masekela say the family are devastated, and have asked for some space during their mourning period.

A long-time colleague of Masekela, who broke down while speaking to HuffPost, is currently inside the Masekela home, and said there is no plan yet for the memorial, but that the family would be moving to the home of another relative, where selected guests could come and pay their respects.

A family member confirmed to HuffPost that the 78-year-old succumbed to prostate cancer on Tuesday.

See some never-before-seen images of Masekela's life here.

