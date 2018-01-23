All Sections
    ENTERTAINMENT
    23/01/2018

    Heartfelt Tributes Pour In For Music Legend Hugh Masekela

    Masekela lost his battle with prostate cancer on Tuesday.

    Andrea De Silva / Reuters
    South African trumpeter and musician Hugh Masekela performs on the final day of the 21st Annual St. Lucia Jazz festival at Pigeon Island National Landmark, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva (ST. LUCIA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

    Music legend Hugh Masekela passed away on January 23, 2018, after losing his battle with prostate cancer. A family member confirmed to HuffPost that the 78-year-old succumbed to cancer on Tuesday.

    Tributes have poured in, as shocked fans learnt of his untimely death.

