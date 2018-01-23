Heartfelt Tributes Pour In For Music Legend Hugh Masekela

Music legend Hugh Masekela passed away on January 23, 2018, after losing his battle with prostate cancer. A family member confirmed to HuffPost that the 78-year-old succumbed to cancer on Tuesday.
Tributes have poured in, as shocked fans learnt of his untimely death.
A baobab tree has fallen, the nation has lost a one of a kind musician with the passing of Jazz legend bra Hugh Masekela. We can safely say bra Hugh was one of the great architects of Afro-Jazz and he uplifted the soul of our nation through his timeless music. #RIPBraHughMasekelapic.twitter.com/JVy47GA6aU— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) January 23, 2018
Devastated by the news of Hugh Masekela's passing. Just devastated. He was meant to live forever. #RIPBraHugh— Sithembile Mbete (@sthembete) January 23, 2018
The physical being has fallen, but the energy and the music lives.— Into isemntwini (@uThabangeKapa) January 23, 2018
Rest In Art to the Afrikan legend.#HughMasekela
The best of my childhood memories are full of Hugh Masekela! His music has always evoked in me, as an adult, a memory of pure innocent ebullience and a feeling of just being born in the wrong music era. Rest in perfect peace Bra Hugh🙏🏾❤️— Simphiwe Ndamase (@_sista__) January 23, 2018
Long Live Bra Hugh Masekela. pic.twitter.com/ekP0c7Z1fJ— TWENTYEIGHTING (@NeoNoHetero) January 23, 2018
Hearing #hughmasekela performing with the jazz epistles at empire's palace...1 of the best concerts i have ever been to. #RIPHughMasekelapic.twitter.com/mc1PQxa2Dv— King Kai (@veedo_27) January 23, 2018