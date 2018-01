Legendary jazz musician Hugh Masekela has died.

A family member confirmed to HuffPost that the 78-year-old succumbed to cancer on Tuesday.

In a career spanning more than five decades, Masekela gained international recognition with his distinctive Afro-Jazz sound and hits such as "Soweto Blues", which served as one of the soundtracks to the anti-apartheid movement, reports Reuters.

Take a look at his life in pictures: