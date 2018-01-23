All Sections
    23/01/2018 11:01 SAST | Updated 37 minutes ago

    Bra Hugh, Legendary Musician: 7 Great Hits To Remember

    These are some of Masekela's greatest hits during a career that spanned many decades.

    Legendary jazz musician, activist and South African Hugh Masekela has died peacefully in Johannesburg, family members confirmed to HuffPost on Tuesday.

    In a subsequent statement, the family expressed "profound sorrow" at his passing following a "protracted and courageous battle with prostate cancer".

    "Hugh's global and activist contribution to and participation in the areas of music, theatre and the arts in general is contained in the minds and memory of millions across six continents," the statement said.

    These are some of Masekela's greatest hits during a career that spanned many decades:

    1. Mama

    2. Stimela (Coal Train)

    3. Khawuleza

    4. Grazin' in the Grass

    5. Chileshe

    6. Strawberries

    7. Bring Him Back Home (Nelson Mandela)

