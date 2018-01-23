Mzansi Magic Music To Air Hugh Masekela Special – Tonight!

Tonight, music channel Mzansi Magic Music is airing a special musical tribute to veteran musician Hugh Masekela, who passed away this morning.

Since Masekela's death was announced, tributes have poured in from South African and international fans.

The channel will air the shows as follows:

6pm – "The Best Of Hugh Masekela"

7pm – "Friends Of Bra Hugh"

8pm – "Hugh Masekela Live At The Market Theatre"

Masekela's last performance was at the inaugural DStv Mzansi Viewer's Choice Awards.

Mzansi Magic Music is on Channel 321.