Mzansi Magic Music To Air Hugh Masekela Special – Tonight!

Tonight, music channel Mzansi Magic Music is airing a special musical tribute to veteran musician Hugh Masekela, who passed away this morning.
Since Masekela's death was announced, tributes have poured in from South African and international fans.
Read: Hugh Masekela: 'Isithwalandwe' – An Activist By Default
The channel will air the shows as follows:
6pm – "The Best Of Hugh Masekela"
7pm – "Friends Of Bra Hugh"
8pm – "Hugh Masekela Live At The Market Theatre"
Masekela's last performance was at the inaugural DStv Mzansi Viewer's Choice Awards.
✊🏾💔RIP Ntate Hugh Masekela 💔✊🏾#LastPerformancepic.twitter.com/nGLygwrBqs— Warren (@warrenmasemola) January 23, 2018
Mzansi Magic Music is on Channel 321.