    • ENTERTAINMENT
    23/01/2018 17:05 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Mzansi Magic Music To Air Hugh Masekela Special – Tonight!

    His best concerts are going to be broadcast on Channel 321.

    Legendary musician Hugh Masekela.
    Legendary musician Hugh Masekela.

    Tonight, music channel Mzansi Magic Music is airing a special musical tribute to veteran musician Hugh Masekela, who passed away this morning.

    Since Masekela's death was announced, tributes have poured in from South African and international fans.

    Read: Hugh Masekela: 'Isithwalandwe' – An Activist By Default

    The channel will air the shows as follows:

    6pm – "The Best Of Hugh Masekela"

    7pm – "Friends Of Bra Hugh"

    8pm – "Hugh Masekela Live At The Market Theatre"

    Masekela's last performance was at the inaugural DStv Mzansi Viewer's Choice Awards.

    Mzansi Magic Music is on Channel 321.

