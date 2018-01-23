SA To Davos: We Are Open For Business

The South African team representing the country at the World Economic Forum in Davos will use the opportunity to tell the world that South Africa is open for business, IOL reported. The team of Cabinet ministers and business leaders is led by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The presidency reportedly said that Davos presents an opportunity for the country to showcase its attractiveness as an investment destination and trade partner, and to tell the world of plans to security improved economic growth.

Deputy President Ramaphosa: as we go to Davos, we going there to sell South Africa and attract investors to come to our country #WEF2018 — SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) January 18, 2018

According to BusinessTech, the full team of 58 South Africans includes 45 business leaders, seven government officials, three academics and three members of the media.

In a statement, the presidency reportedly said: "The South African Team under the leadership of Deputy President Ramaphosa will utilise the opportunity presented by the World Economic Forum to communicate that South Africa remains open for business and highlight the work that the government, working together with business and labour, is doing to ensure an improved economic outlook and nurturing for a higher economic growth trajectory."

South Africa also wanted to emphasise that South Africa "has a stable and predictable macroeconomic framework which continues to underpin economic policy, ensuring that the country remains attractive for investment".

Deputy President Cyril Rampohosa has arrived in Switzerland, Davos to lead the South African delegation at #WEF2018#WEF#SainDavos2018#SANationBrandpic.twitter.com/0AuuOoQivb — Brand South Africa (@Brand_SA) January 22, 2018

Team South Africa in Davos. Well, they face Herculean task. #Wef18 Photo : Min. Radebe pic.twitter.com/1dfXplCCun — KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) January 22, 2018

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba also reportedly said South Africa's recent changes to state-owned enterprises was evidence of its attractiveness as an investment destination.