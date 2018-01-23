SARB Deputy Governor Daniel Mminele Honoured With German Order of Merit

South African Reserve Bank (SARB) deputy governor Daniel Mminele has been honoured with the Great Order of Merit – Germany's highest tribute.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier bestowed the award – which pays tribute to individuals for services to the nation – on Mminele via his ambassador in South Africa on Wednesday, while the German embassy lauded Mminele for "furthering German-South African relations".

"I am truly humbled and honoured to receive this award from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, handed over by Ambassador Schäfer," said Mminele in a statement. "It will serve as a source of inspiration and encouragement to continue to work with colleagues in both Germany and South Africa to enhance the already strong relationship between our countries, and to promote the objectives we share for international financial and economic coordination and cooperation."