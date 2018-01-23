The Long List Of Allegations Anoj Singh Must Answer

Former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh will have plenty to talk about when he is dragged in front of a parliamentary inquiry into corruption at the parastatal on Tuesday – the list of allegations against him is extensive.

Singh's testimony comes a day after Eskom announced his resignation.

Our @Eskom_SA must publish Anoj Singh's letter so we can see whether it indeed is a resignation or another vacation or maternity leave. We've been inadvertently taught to read words, not sentences!😂🤣😂🤣 — SikonathiMantshantsh (@SikonathiM) January 22, 2018

Singh stands accused of being one of the main men used by the controversial Gupta family to forward their agenda of state capture, allegedly using his senior roles in Transnet and Eskom to facilitate the awarding of various contracts to the family's businesses.

Here are some of the big allegations that may come up at the inquiry:

Transnet:

In November last year, News24 reported that the value of a Transnet contract awarded to IT company T-Systems swelled from just under R1.7-billion to nearly R3-billion. This reportedly came after Gupta associate Salim Essa became a middleman negotiator for the German multinational. Singh, in his previous role as Transnet's CFO, allegedly played a key role in the parastatal's decision to extend T-Systems' contract.

amaBhungane reported that a R1.8-billion contract was awarded to telecoms company Neotel during Singh's tenure as CFO, which resulted in at least R36-million in payments to Gupta-linked company Homix.

Singh also oversaw a Transnet deal for 1,064 locomotives that was awarded to China South Rail, among others. The Gupta email leaks showed that the family, through their various business interests, scored about R5.3-billion from the deal.

Eskom: