Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Admitted To Hospital

Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela (81) has been admitted to hospital but is expected to make a full recovery, according to Eyewitness News (EWN). The Mandela family reportedly released a statement on Tuesday evening saying Madikizela-Mandela had complained about leg pain and loss of appetite.

It then emerged that she had an kidney infection.

The family reportedly said she is in high spirits and is expected to spend about a week at Milpark Hospital.

According to News24, family spokesperson Victor Dlamini said Madikizela-Mandela is expected to make a full recovery.

"She is constantly surrounded by family and is in high spirits. The family will keep the public informed of any developments," he reportedly said.

Madikizela-Mandela was admitted to hospital last year for a procedure on her knee. She was admitted to hospital in 2011 for diabetes and for minor surgery on her ankle, according to IOL.

Well wishes poured in for the former wife of Nelson Mandela on social media.

