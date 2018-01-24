Business Leadership South Africa Says Koko Must Go

Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) is calling on Eskom's group executive for generation, Matshela Koko, to resign.

"BLSA reiterates its position that Mr Koko's reinstatement was ill-conceived and premature and should never have happened. This position is borne out by new disclosures that he breached the conditions of his suspension," BLSA's Themba Maseko said in a statement on Wednesday.

"His continued presence at Eskom is undesirable, untenable and will compromise investigations and undermine the new leadership," Maseko added.

After surviving at least three disciplinary hearings‚ Koko's submission to the parliamentary inquiry into alleged corruption at the power utility will have to prove his innocence on Wednesday afternoon.

He went back to work two weeks ago, after being suspended for almost six months in his capacity as acting group chief executive officer. Koko has denied any wrongdoing involving payments made to companies doing business with Eskom, and has instead accused his former colleagues of maladministration.

READ: What You Need To Know About Eskom Acting CEO Matshela Koko

BLSA urged Eskom employees to cooperate with all investigations, including the parliamentary inquiry and the Special Investigation Unit probe announced by Public Enterprises MNinister Lynne Brown.

Maseko, on behalf of BLSA, welcomed the directive that the presidency issued over the weekend ordering that the board immediately remove all Eskom executives who are facing allegations of serious corruption and other acts of impropriety, including Koko and utility's former chief financial officer, Anoj Singh.

Singh resigned from Eskom on Monday evening, a day before he appeared before the inquiry for a grilling. BLSA has welcomed his resignation, and stated that they have full confidence in the new board.