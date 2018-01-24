All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    Demi-Leigh Is Home, And We're Over The Moon

    South Africa's Miss Universe returned home to a ton of fanfares, cheers and tears.

    Getty Images
    Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

    Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters arrived back home for her official homecoming celebration on Wednesday -- the first time she's been on local soil since being crowned in November last year.

    Crowds of supporters gathered at OR Tambo International airport in Johannesburg and cheered for Nel-Peters as she passed through the arrivals gate as Mango Groove's "Special Star" played over the speakers.

    Miss Universe's parents were in attendance.

    Even her dog made it to the airport.

    New Miss South Africa Ade van Heerden, who took over the title when Nel-Peters was crowned Miss Universe, was also there to welcome her predecessor.

    The world-famous Soweto Gospel Choir even serenaded the South African beauty.

    She shed tears of joy as she addressed the crowds in a bold red pantsuit.

    South Africa is thrilled to have you home, Demi-Leigh!

    If you didn't make it to the airport, there will be opportunities to meet Miss Universe yourself and take a picture with the most beautiful woman in the universe.

