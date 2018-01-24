Demi-Leigh Is Home, And We're Over The Moon

Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters arrived back home for her official homecoming celebration on Wednesday -- the first time she's been on local soil since being crowned in November last year.

Crowds of supporters gathered at OR Tambo International airport in Johannesburg and cheered for Nel-Peters as she passed through the arrivals gate as Mango Groove's "Special Star" played over the speakers.

Miss Universe's parents were in attendance.

#MissUniverse@DemiLeighNP has always said she's blessed to have four parents. Meet them, her mom (in blue) dad (black shirt) and her step mom and dad.@HuffPostSApic.twitter.com/kJYeBGGEPa — Duenna Mambana (@Duenna_M) January 24, 2018

Even her dog made it to the airport.

Also stealing the spotlight is @DemiLeighNP 's pet which she previously said is one of the things she missed a lot about home.#MissUniverse@HuffPostSApic.twitter.com/0F3kctyJwF — Duenna Mambana (@Duenna_M) January 24, 2018

#MissUniverse@DemiLeighNP meets her dog for the first time since she left home for the pageant.@HuffPostSApic.twitter.com/4rqrxvvOUf — Duenna Mambana (@Duenna_M) January 24, 2018

New Miss South Africa Ade van Heerden, who took over the title when Nel-Peters was crowned Miss Universe, was also there to welcome her predecessor.

The world-famous Soweto Gospel Choir even serenaded the South African beauty.

Issa whole vibe at the O.R. Tambo International Airport. The Soweto Gospel Choir is on standby to welcome #MissUniverse home. @HuffPostSApic.twitter.com/6C3BHrdDTL — Duenna Mambana (@Duenna_M) January 24, 2018

She shed tears of joy as she addressed the crowds in a bold red pantsuit.

South Africa is thrilled to have you home, Demi-Leigh!

If you didn't make it to the airport, there will be opportunities to meet Miss Universe yourself and take a picture with the most beautiful woman in the universe.