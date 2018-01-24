All Sections
    24/01/2018 11:44 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    How To Save Water 101 – Helen Zille Gives Us Pointers💧

    "Save water as if your life depends on it. Because it does!" – Helen Zille

    • Nkosinathi Shazi

    Ever since the announcement that Cape Town was past the point of no return and Day Zero was unavoidable, Western Cape premier Helen Zille has been encouraging Capetonians in a series of tweets to take Day Zero seriously, if they are to avoid it.

    "Save water as if your life depends on it. Because it does!"Helen Zille

    For the next 150 days, Capetonians must push their daily water consumption to below 50 litres per person per day, which should be distributed like this:

    50 litres per day:

    Washing: 18 litres for dishes and laundry, 5 litres for a 90-second shower

    Sanitation: 9 litres for one toilet flush, 3 litres for daily hygiene; brushing teeth, etc.

    Consumption: 2 litres for cooking and drinking, 1 litre for your dog

    But she did not stop there. Zille then tweeted various ways and methods that the City of Cape Town could save water, reminding people to save water "as if your life depended on it. Because it does!".

    Here are some of her suggested methods to stave off Day Zero:

    1. Never use fresh water to flush toilets

    Zille urges residents to flush as little as possible – solid waste only, really.

    2. Reuse water and never pour it down the drain

    Zille also suggests having buckets lined up to catch rainwater whenever it rains.

    3. Use cold water, because warm water wastes

    Capetonians have been responding positively to Zille by publishing videos of their own on how they save water.

    It would seem Zille's advice is working, as water consumption has improved this week, compared to last week.

    Zille and the city of Cape Town have warned residents who waste water that it will be levying penalties on heavy water users.

    City of Cape Town

    Zille believes that Day Zero can still be avoided "by the skin of our teeth", if every single resident saves water.

    City Of Cape Town

