All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    24/01/2018 13:14 SAST | Updated 8 hours ago

    Now Not Everyone Is Happy With Robbie Malinga's NEW Statue!

    Will they ever be able to keep all of the late star's fans happy?

    BataungMemorial/Instagram
    The redesigned statue on Robbie Malinga's tombstone.

    The redesigned statue for the tombstone of renowned musician and producer Robbie Malinga was unveiled in front of his family and friends in Johannesburg's Westpark Cemetery on Tuesday afternoon.

    Read: Malinga's New Tombstone Due January 23, With Family Approval

    The statue had to be remade after members of the public pointed out that it did not resemble the late star.

    Twitter

    Bataung Memorials took down the statue, vowing to erect a better one soon after.

    Here's how the new one came out:

    And the complete tombstone with the redesigned statue:

    While many felt it was a better resemblance than the first one, others felt it still fell short:

    Malinga was laid to rest on January 2, following his death on Christmas Day from pancreatic cancer.

    MORE:EntertainmentRobbie Malinga