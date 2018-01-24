Now Not Everyone Is Happy With Robbie Malinga's NEW Statue!

The redesigned statue for the tombstone of renowned musician and producer Robbie Malinga was unveiled in front of his family and friends in Johannesburg's Westpark Cemetery on Tuesday afternoon.

The statue had to be remade after members of the public pointed out that it did not resemble the late star.

A 7-ton statue and tombstone placed at Robbie Malinga's grave this week will have to be redesigned after fans on social media complained that it looked nothing like the music icon, according to @SowetanLIVE . pic.twitter.com/EQaUhh7ALE — Tsepo Ngomane. (@TsepoNgomane) January 8, 2018

Bataung Memorials took down the statue, vowing to erect a better one soon after.

Here's how the new one came out:

And the complete tombstone with the redesigned statue:

While many felt it was a better resemblance than the first one, others felt it still fell short:

The real Robbie Malinga's statue pic.twitter.com/1AS6JsMXvO — Bongani Tshabalala (@BonganiDonga) January 23, 2018

Robbie Malinga has been redesigned and unveiled. Now hopefully we can let the legend Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/28qRn0uSNm — HAPPY K 🌟💖👑 (@Happykhumalo54) January 24, 2018

This is not Robbie pic.twitter.com/A8YXZgI0nb — SIMPLY ME 🌻 (@Gee_Shange) January 24, 2018

Bataung Memorials with the Robbie Malinga point 2 tombstone.



This guys must change name to Bataung cartoons. pic.twitter.com/ZNW2KVTd1N — LesetjaMO (@MoLesetja) January 24, 2018

Malinga was laid to rest on January 2, following his death on Christmas Day from pancreatic cancer.