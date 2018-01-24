All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

    • NEWS
    24/01/2018 09:13 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    'I'm Still Alive', 'Hotstix' Tells Mark Fish After Twitter Blunder 🙈

    Oops...

    Mark Fish/Twitter
    Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse and Mark Fish.

    Former Bafana Bafana footballer Mark Fish perhaps scored one of the biggest own goals of his post-football career when he mistakenly tweeted: "So sad to here [sic] about Hugh Masekela....You will always remain close in our hearts...We love you!!" with a picture of Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse, confusing him with the late Masekela, who succumbed to cancer on Tuesday.

    Fish deleted the tweet as soon as he realised his blunder; however, Mabuse did not hold back and reminded Fish that he was still "very much alive... oops".

    Fish later rectified his mistake with the correct image, this time with the caption reading: "We love you Hugh and thank you for the awesome memories".

    Masekela passed away on Monday in Johannesburg after a long battle with cancer.

    BRETT RUBIN

