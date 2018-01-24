'I'm Still Alive', 'Hotstix' Tells Mark Fish After Twitter Blunder 🙈

Former Bafana Bafana footballer Mark Fish perhaps scored one of the biggest own goals of his post-football career when he mistakenly tweeted: "So sad to here [sic] about Hugh Masekela....You will always remain close in our hearts...We love you!!" with a picture of Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse, confusing him with the late Masekela, who succumbed to cancer on Tuesday.

Fish deleted the tweet as soon as he realised his blunder; however, Mabuse did not hold back and reminded Fish that he was still "very much alive... oops".

Sorry guys wrong pic!! — Mark Fish (@markfish74) January 23, 2018

#MarkFish I am very much alive - oops ask my family or manager @MartinMyers or @BillyMonama - I am alive and well pic.twitter.com/5MWU2Hyhup — Hotstix (@siphohotstix) January 23, 2018

Fish later rectified his mistake with the correct image, this time with the caption reading: "We love you Hugh and thank you for the awesome memories".

We love you Hugh and thank you for the awesome memories pic.twitter.com/1tSERtYSzf — Mark Fish (@markfish74) January 23, 2018

Masekela passed away on Monday in Johannesburg after a long battle with cancer.