PICTURES: Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Comes Home!

South Africans got to relive the joy of November 26 when recently crowned Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters touched down at OR Tambo International airport on Wednesday morning.

The 28-year-old is home for the first time since winning the coveted crown at the Axis Arena in Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas.

During her stay in Mzansi, she will be on a week-long tour that includes a meet-and-greet at the Cell C Connect Centre in Midrand. She will also visit Cape Town, as well as her hometown, Sedgefield.

Also stealing the spotlight is @DemiLeighNP 's pet which she previously said is one of the things she missed a lot about home.#MissUniverse@HuffPostSApic.twitter.com/0F3kctyJwF — Duenna Mambana (@Duenna_M) January 24, 2018

She will also host a series of her self-defence workshops, entitled "Unbreakable", in Soweto and Cape Town.

From Cape Town, she will revisit victims of the Knysa fires who were beneficiaries of her fund-raising for disaster relief in 2017.

Arriving at the airport, an emotional Nel-Peters thanked everyone who had come out to welcome her.

"This win is for every South African and for every girl child. I hope you see that your dreams are just as valid, and that if I could, you too definitely can. Thank you to each and every person for coming out and making me feel welcome," she said.

Also present to welcome Nel-Peters was Adè van Heerden, her former first princess who became Miss SA when Demi-Leigh became Miss Universe.

Here's the pick of the photos and videos from the homecoming.

#MissUniverse@DemiLeighNP meets her dog for the first time since she left home for the pageant.@HuffPostSApic.twitter.com/4rqrxvvOUf — Duenna Mambana (@Duenna_M) January 24, 2018

#MissUniverse@DemiLeighNP has always said she's blessed to have four parents. Meet them, her mom (in blue) dad (black shirt) and her step mom and dad.@HuffPostSApic.twitter.com/kJYeBGGEPa — Duenna Mambana (@Duenna_M) January 24, 2018

It's been an exciting morning at @ORTamboAirport, but if you didn't get your selfie with #MissUniverse you still have this afternoon.



Meet us at @CellC Connect Center between 4pm and 5pm to mingle with royalty. pic.twitter.com/rI2nPVfHwJ — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) January 24, 2018

Welcome home Demi-Leigh. We remain super-proud.