    24/01/2018 10:40 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    PICTURES: Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Comes Home!

    If you missed out on the celebrations, you can catch Miss Universe in Midrand. Here are the details.

    MissSA/Instagram
    South Africa's Miss Universe, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

    South Africans got to relive the joy of November 26 when recently crowned Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters touched down at OR Tambo International airport on Wednesday morning.

    The 28-year-old is home for the first time since winning the coveted crown at the Axis Arena in Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas.

    During her stay in Mzansi, she will be on a week-long tour that includes a meet-and-greet at the Cell C Connect Centre in Midrand. She will also visit Cape Town, as well as her hometown, Sedgefield.

    She will also host a series of her self-defence workshops, entitled "Unbreakable", in Soweto and Cape Town.

    From Cape Town, she will revisit victims of the Knysa fires who were beneficiaries of her fund-raising for disaster relief in 2017.

    Arriving at the airport, an emotional Nel-Peters thanked everyone who had come out to welcome her.

    "This win is for every South African and for every girl child. I hope you see that your dreams are just as valid, and that if I could, you too definitely can. Thank you to each and every person for coming out and making me feel welcome," she said.

    Also present to welcome Nel-Peters was Adè van Heerden, her former first princess who became Miss SA when Demi-Leigh became Miss Universe.

    Here's the pick of the photos and videos from the homecoming.

    Welcome home Demi-Leigh. We remain super-proud.

