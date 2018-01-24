Thanks To Mark Fish, Now We Can Laugh Through Our Loss

Soccer legend Mark Fish took to Twitter to thank the late Hugh Masekela for his contribution to South Africa's music and political scene things quickly went from a 100 to zero, real quick.
Following the news of Masekela's passing, Fish joined South Africans who paid tributes to Masekela, a world-renowned jazz musician.
There was, however, a tiny problem -- he used a picture of the wrong legend, Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse instead of Masekela.
Am I allowed to laugh? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🙉 #MarkFishpic.twitter.com/PB9LT3Pn5P— Amour's Mom💕 (@MonAmourGp) January 23, 2018
Mabuse himself soon confirmed on the app that he was alive and well.
#MarkFish I am very much alive - oops ask my family or manager @MartinMyers or @BillyMonama - I am alive and well pic.twitter.com/5MWU2Hyhup— Hotstix (@siphohotstix) January 23, 2018
Fish deleted the picture and apologised for the error but people would not let him get off that easily.
We love you too Neil Tovey— Sweet_T (@Tsietsi_Mohale) January 23, 2018
In came the #MarkFishChallenge.
Guys this #MarkFishChallenge is wild 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— Siya Ntuli (@Siya_O_) January 24, 2018
In true Twitter style, people started tweeting about, well, see for yourself:
#MarkFishChallenge— The Pedi Guy (@SebonengS) January 23, 2018
Table mountain in the background 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/iEZtpDkOTX
Bra Hugh whith Bra Hugh #MarkFishChallengepic.twitter.com/s7pFejSak0— 🇿🇦 Doctor's Advocate 🇿🇦 (@ZingisaNgcongo3) January 24, 2018
#MarkFishChallenge— Nomzamo Mhlongo (@Zamo_Njomz) January 24, 2018
Dear Hiphop lovers:
Teargas group is back on Track.🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/LNVZHfHROJ
A rare picture of @CassperNyovest— Lha-lha (@ThisIsLhalha) January 24, 2018
Back in the "Phuma'kimi" days#MarkFishChallengepic.twitter.com/bBQ18lTZ3d
#MarkFishChallenge rare picture of phuzekhemisi😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dw5J82qAr1— Sbobo (@sbobo_sibonelo) January 24, 2018
A rare picture of Mark Fish after seeing the #MarkFishChallengepic.twitter.com/4xtChgOcPS— Sthandile Tomose (@Stha_Tomose) January 24, 2018
But also. y'all play too much, way too much.