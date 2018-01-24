All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    24/01/2018 18:00 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Thanks To Mark Fish, Now We Can Laugh Through Our Loss

    Oh, kodwa Mark nawe! 😂 😂 😂

    Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
    Mark Fish.

    Soccer legend Mark Fish took to Twitter to thank the late Hugh Masekela for his contribution to South Africa's music and political scene things quickly went from a 100 to zero, real quick.

    Following the news of Masekela's passing, Fish joined South Africans who paid tributes to Masekela, a world-renowned jazz musician.

    There was, however, a tiny problem -- he used a picture of the wrong legend, Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse instead of Masekela.

    Mabuse himself soon confirmed on the app that he was alive and well.

    Fish deleted the picture and apologised for the error but people would not let him get off that easily.

    In came the #MarkFishChallenge.

    In true Twitter style, people started tweeting about, well, see for yourself:

    But also. y'all play too much, way too much.

