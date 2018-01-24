Yoko Ono And Esther Mahlangu Will Exhibit Together In Joburg

Multimedia art and music icon Yoko Ono will be exhibiting her infamously thought-provoking sculpture work at an exhibition later this year in Johannesburg, where she will be shown alongside major South African artists like Esther Mahlangu and Nandipha Mntambo.

Ono's work will take pride of place at the annual winter sculpture show, this year titled "Not A Single Story", that will be held at Johannesburg's Nirox Foundation Sculpture Park located in the Cradle of Humankind.

The show is inspired by "The Danger Of A Single Story," a TED Talk presented by Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie that asserts that diversity strengthens, rather than divides us.

Japanese artist Yoko Ono dances next to art pieces "river bed" and "morning beams" during the opening of the exhibition "Half-a-wind show - a retrospective" at Schirn Kunsthalle in Frankfurt.

The winter sculpture show has become an important annual exhibition on the South African art calendar following the landmark "After The Rainbow Nation exhibition", which initially premiered at the Hague in the Netherlands, and later opened to the public at the Nirox Foundation.

Among others, the preliminary list of artists that will be appearing on the show includes: Yoko Ono (Japan/U.S.), Esther Mahlangu (SA), Nandipha Mntambo (SA), Mary Sibande (SA), Nelisiwe Xaba (SA), Claudette Schreuders (SA), Jane Alexander (SA), Marcia Kure (Nigeria), Bronwyn Katz (SA), Beth Diane Armstrong (SA), Frances Goodman (SA), Mwangi-Hutter (Kenya-Germany), Marianne Lindberg De Geer (Sweden), Lungiswa Gqunta (SA), Gunilla Klingberg and Peter Geschwind (Sweden), Caroline Mårtensson (Sweden), Whitney McVeigh (U.K.) and Sophia Van Wyk (SA).

Assistant curator, Dave Moffat, holds a miniature set of step ladders from Yoko Ono's 'Liverpool Skyladders' art installation, at the Walker Art Gallery in Liverpool, northern England.

Ono, widow of The Beatles' murdered music legend John Lennon, has become a cult figure in the art world, exhibited in major museums like New York's Museum of Modern Art, where her work regularly draws thousands of visitors.

The "Not A Single Story" exhibition is the result of a partnership between theNirox Foundation, South Africa and The Wanås Foundation - an important sculpture park and arts organisation in Sweden.

