All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    24/01/2018 09:43 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Zille Slams Minister And Department Of Water and Sanitation

    "The department has no money. Bankrupt. Worst audit outcome in the country -- billions on unauthorised, fruitless and wasteful expenditure."

    RODGER BOSCH via Getty Images
    Helen Zille.

    Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has publicly blamed Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane and her department for not finding solutions to the water crisis in that province.

    "She has been nowhere. The Department has no money. Bankrupt. Worst audit outcome in the country -- billions on unauthorised, fruitless and wasteful expenditure."- Helen Zille

    In a series of tweets, Zille said the City of Cape Town was not at fault and blamed national government, which she said was "reluctant" to build the Berg River Dam, that could have helped avoid the current water crisis.

    HuffPost editor-in-chief Pieter du Toit asked if there was any sense of urgency from Mokonyane to help find solutions, to which Zille responded that the minister has been "nowhere".

    On Wednesday morning, the department of water and sanitation tweeted that it would be conducting a water-compliance blitz in cooperation with the City of Cape Town.

    In a video posted on Twitter, deputy director-general for strategic and special projects, Trevor Balzer, explained what steps the department was taking to intervene in the drought crisis in the province.

    MORE:Cape TownHelen ZilleNewsNomvula MokonyaneWater crisis