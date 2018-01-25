2018 Two Oceans Marathon Promises To Be 'Water-Cautious'

Organisers of Cape Town's 49th Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon (OMTOM) on Monday assured South Africans that this year's event would be cautious about water usage.

"We are aware of the concerns voiced by worried citizens, and we take saving water – and the event's overall water impact on the city – incredibly seriously," OMTOM said in a statement.

Runners are being encouraged to be as self-sufficient as possible, as the event will not use any municipal water – to the extent of doing away with the showers usually provided at the finish line.

However, refill stations will be provided for hydration-pack users.

"We have been and are currently working closely with the city of Cape Town and their disaster-management team, as well as our sponsors, to put the appropriate provisions and solutions in place for the 49th OMTOM event, as part of a very comprehensive water-management plan."

The statement said that OMTOM understands the worry among Capetonians, but also emphasised the economic benefits the marathon brings.

According to the OMTOM statement: "We are also required to consider the economic boost for the city (over R675-million, together with thousands of jobs being created during this time) and the charities that partner with the event (over R3-million is raised every year)."

The 2018 Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon is set to take place on March 31, 2018.