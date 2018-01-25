President Jacob Zuma's terms of reference for his judicial commission of inquiry into state capture have focused on the mandate and recommendations handed down by former public protector Thuli Madonsela in her 2016 report.

The terms of reference were published on Thursday, after growing demands that the process be expedited so that the commission, headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, can begin its work.

This is what the inquiry will focus on:

Whether there was any influence - and by whom - on members of Cabinet, government office bearers or state employees, including those who serve at state-owned enterprises (SOEs);

Investigating the veracity of allegations that former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas and Vytjie Mentor were offered Cabinet positions by the Gupta family, and whether Zuma played a role in this;

Whether Cabinet appointments were disclosed to the Guptas or anybody else before they were made;

The unlawful awarding of tenders at SOEs to the Guptas and other entities, and the nature and extent of the corruption which resulted in such. It will also focus on whether anybody unduly benefited from the awarding of these tenders; and

Whether any advisers in the ministry of finance were appointed without proper procedures.

This is a developing story.