    25/01/2018 17:19 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Cosmo's #TransIsBeautiful Issue Hits The Stands

    Cosmopolitan magazine's new issue features some of South Africa's most inspirational trans personalities.

    Some of South Africa's most inspirational activists, influencers, and vocal advocates for the LGBTQI+ community were profiled in the groundbreaking new issue of Cosmopolitan South Africa. For the first time in the magazine's history, it featured a transgender cover girl.

    The issue profiles icons and style mavens like Elle van Der Berg, Desire Marea, Fela Gucci, K-$, Sydney Davy, Glow Mammii and Angel-Ho, who along with Cosmo's latest issue are all advocating that South Africans, and the world, say #YesToLove.

    ICYMI, here's some of the extraordinary portraits that feature inside the mag, which we just can't get enough of.

    It's a bold new era in publishing, and we're proud of those who put their money where their magazines are to say #TransIsBeautiful.

    Cosmopolitan South Africa
