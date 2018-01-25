Cosmo's #TransIsBeautiful Issue Hits The Stands

Some of South Africa's most inspirational activists, influencers, and vocal advocates for the LGBTQI+ community were profiled in the groundbreaking new issue of Cosmopolitan South Africa. For the first time in the magazine's history, it featured a transgender cover girl.

The issue profiles icons and style mavens like Elle van Der Berg, Desire Marea, Fela Gucci, K-$, Sydney Davy, Glow Mammii and Angel-Ho, who along with Cosmo's latest issue are all advocating that South Africans, and the world, say #YesToLove.

ICYMI, here's some of the extraordinary portraits that feature inside the mag, which we just can't get enough of.

It's a bold new era in publishing, and we're proud of those who put their money where their magazines are to say #TransIsBeautiful.