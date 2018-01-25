Details Of Bra Hugh's Public Memorial Services

Although world-renowned musician Hugh Masekela will be granted his wish of a private funeral, members of the public will also get a chance to bid him farewell during three memorial celebrations scheduled over the rest of the week.

His son, Sal, said it was Masekela's instruction that he have a private funeral.

"The funeral will be for close family and friends; this is what he wanted. Anyone [else] who wants to pay their respects can go to the various memorial events," Sal said.

Details of the services are as follows:

Hugh Masekela Heritage Park

This is an audiovisual celebration of Hugh Masekela's life, chronicling his six-decade tenure as an artist and social, political and cultural activist. A temporary visitors centre of sorts, the Heritage Park will feature visuals, footage and audio that reflect his rich and inspiring life journey.

Venue: Zoo Lake, Johannesburg

Date: From Friday, January 26 – Thursday, February 1, 2018

Time: 10am – 6pm

Heitada Alex! – Going Home

A commemoration of Bra Hugh's life, hosted in Alexandra township where he began his musical journey. Friends, the artistic community and family will share their memories of him.

Venue: Sankopano Community Centre, Corner 12th Avenue and Selborne Street

Date: Friday, January 26

Time: 1pm

Hugh Masekela Musical Memorial

The final public tribute to Masekela, the event is a musical celebration of this legend's life, featuring a range of artists he collaborated with, influenced and loved.

Date: Sunday, January 28

Time: 12h00

Venue: University of Johannesburg – Soweto Campus, Chris Hani Road, Soweto.