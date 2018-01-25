All Sections
    Details Of Bra Hugh's Public Memorial Services

    The late Hugh Masekela's funeral will be private, according to his own instructions, but there are three memorial celebrations open to the public.

    Robin Little/Redferns via Getty Images
    Hugh Masekela.

    Although world-renowned musician Hugh Masekela will be granted his wish of a private funeral, members of the public will also get a chance to bid him farewell during three memorial celebrations scheduled over the rest of the week.

    His son, Sal, said it was Masekela's instruction that he have a private funeral.

    "The funeral will be for close family and friends; this is what he wanted. Anyone [else] who wants to pay their respects can go to the various memorial events," Sal said.

    Details of the services are as follows:

    Hugh Masekela Heritage Park

    This is an audiovisual celebration of Hugh Masekela's life, chronicling his six-decade tenure as an artist and social, political and cultural activist. A temporary visitors centre of sorts, the Heritage Park will feature visuals, footage and audio that reflect his rich and inspiring life journey.

    Venue: Zoo Lake, Johannesburg

    Date: From Friday, January 26 – Thursday, February 1, 2018

    Time: 10am – 6pm

    Heitada Alex! – Going Home

    A commemoration of Bra Hugh's life, hosted in Alexandra township where he began his musical journey. Friends, the artistic community and family will share their memories of him.

    Venue: Sankopano Community Centre, Corner 12th Avenue and Selborne Street

    Date: Friday, January 26

    Time: 1pm

    Hugh Masekela Musical Memorial

    The final public tribute to Masekela, the event is a musical celebration of this legend's life, featuring a range of artists he collaborated with, influenced and loved.

    Date: Sunday, January 28

    Time: 12h00

    Venue: University of Johannesburg – Soweto Campus, Chris Hani Road, Soweto.

