Joburg Ballet And Joburg Philharmonic – Doing It Together Again

Johannesburg theatre-lovers rejoiced this week when they learnt that they'd get to experience a ballet accompanied by a live orchestra – rather than watching the dancers perform to recorded music, which local audiences have become accustomed to over the years.

Joburg Ballet announced this week that it would be restoring its partnership with the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra for its upcoming season of "Carmen" - a tragic tale of love and heartbreak set to the magical music of Spanish composer Georges Bizet's opera.

The news comes after major reshuffles at both the ballet company and the orchestra, which have both faced serious criticism for the lack of live accompaniment to the world-class ballet company.

Joburg Ballet's newly appointed CEO, Esther Nasser, admitted that the partnership was long overdue.

"No matter how fine a ballet company is, dancing to a live orchestra brings a dynamic brilliance and dramatic force to performances. Joburg Ballet is thrilled to be working with the JPO in an association that brings two of Johannesburg's most applauded artistic companies together," Nasser said in a statement released this week.

Opening night is on Friday, April 6, when leads Claudia Monja and Leusson Muniz will steer the performance.

Check out Joburg Ballet for updates about the event.