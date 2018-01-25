All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    25/01/2018 09:09 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Veteran Actor Sandy Mokwena Dies At Age 68

    Mokwena was best known for his role of Bra Eddie Khumalo in e.tv's soapie "Scandal!"

    Supplied
    Sandy Mokwena.

    Multilingual veteran actor Sandy Mokwena has died at the age of 68, eNCA reported on Monday.

    According to reports, e.tv's spokesperson Michael Pocock confirmed Mokwena's passing.

    "We can confirm that Sandy Mokwena, who played the character of Bra Eddie on "Scandal!", passed away last night. The cause of death is still being determined and we will advise as soon as we get more information," he said.

    For more than a decade, Mokwena was best known for his role of Bra Eddie Khumalo, a respected and award-winning journalist, in e.tv's soapie "Scandal!"

    A tour de force in the entertainment sector, Mokwena appeared in numerous other television series, including "Generations", "Soul City", "Okavango", "Khululeka", "Going Up", "Yizo Yizo", "Justice for All" and "Zero Tolerance".

    MORE:actorEntertainmentetvNewsScandal