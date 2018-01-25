Veteran Actor Sandy Mokwena Dies At Age 68

Multilingual veteran actor Sandy Mokwena has died at the age of 68, eNCA reported on Monday.

According to reports, e.tv's spokesperson Michael Pocock confirmed Mokwena's passing.

"We can confirm that Sandy Mokwena, who played the character of Bra Eddie on "Scandal!", passed away last night. The cause of death is still being determined and we will advise as soon as we get more information," he said.

BREAKING NEWS: South African actor Sandy Mokwena best known for his role as Bra Eddie Khumalo in the @etv soapie @etvScandal has died.#RIPBraEddie#etvSunrisepic.twitter.com/VOjR7ofUyR — Sunrise on e.tv (@etvSunrise) January 25, 2018

For more than a decade, Mokwena was best known for his role of Bra Eddie Khumalo, a respected and award-winning journalist, in e.tv's soapie "Scandal!"

A tour de force in the entertainment sector, Mokwena appeared in numerous other television series, including "Generations", "Soul City", "Okavango", "Khululeka", "Going Up", "Yizo Yizo", "Justice for All" and "Zero Tolerance".