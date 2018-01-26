'Bathabile Dlamini Drunk With Power,' Says Former Sassa CEO

Former South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) CEO Thokozani Magwaza has described social development minister Bathabile Dlamini as "drunk with power".

During his testimony on Friday at the office of the Chief Justice in Midrand, Magwaza described how Dlamini barged into an exco meeting without warning and reprimanded him in front of his subordinates.

He added that Dlamini would also change advisers on a whim.

A historic moment. Former #Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza has been sworn in so he can testify against his former political head, who he says lied under oath. If it goes the way Magwaza hopes, it will be Revenge Of The Technocrats, Part I. — Phillip de Wet (@phillipdewet) January 26, 2018

"[The] problem was, [the] minister was running Sassa like her own shop," he said.

Magwaza said that during a Sassa exco meeting in February, Dlamini made a surprise appearance, attending the meeting for the first time without notifying Magwaza.

Dissatisfied with suggestions made by executives, she lashed out at Magwaza, telling him to "concentrate on day-to-day business", and let the workstreams do their work, as they "reported to her".

"She walked outside. I followed her and I said: 'But minister, this is unfair. You are vilifying me in front of my staff.' She said nothing. Her security then stood around her to protect her, as if I was trying to attack her."

Magwaza added that Dlamini had been warned on several occasions that the workstreams would be seen as working parallel to the Sassa exco.

"I said: 'Mama, we are trying to push against a parallel process. This is a parallel process'."

During cross-examination on Monday, however, Dlamini said she was not aware that Magwaza and former Sassa director-general Zane Dangor viewed workstreams as a parallel process.

Magwaza took the stand on the fifth day of the inquiry.

Dlamini had faced four days of cross-examination, in which she was reprimanded by the chair of theinquiry, retired judge Bernard Ngoepe, for avoiding questions.

WATCH: Former #Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza accuses Bathabile Dlamini of being a problematic boss who ran the social agency like it's her "shop" | Read full story; https://t.co/yeGNZlVaxmpic.twitter.com/gdMjxRQFXt — ANN7 (@ANN7tv) January 26, 2018

The Constitutional Court last year ordered that an inquiry be held into whether she should be held personally liable for the costs incurred during the Sassa payments crisis, and whether Dlamini sought the appointment of individuals to lead the various "workstreams" to report directly to her.

Dlamini said it was "untrue" that the workstreams she established and which reported to her were meant to operate in parallel to the work of Sassa or undermine the agency's work.

The Constitutional Court further ordered the inquiry to investigate details of the appointments, such as when people were appointed, who they reported to, and the dates and contents of the report of the workstreams to the minister.

Lastly, the inquiry will look into why the minister did not disclose this information to the court.

During cross-examination, Geoff Budlender, advocate for the Black Sash (which took Sassa to the Constitutional Court last year), argued that Dlamini's most important duty was to ensure that 17-million people depending on social grants received them on time.

Last year, Magwaza said in an affidavit that the workstreams were given a broad mandate to take over the implementation of the project, and that the social security agency was instructed not to interrupt or delay them in their work.

News24