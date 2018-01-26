All Sections
    NEWS
    26/01/2018 10:11 SAST | Updated 28 minutes ago

    BREAKING: Hawks At Ace's Office In Bloemfontein

    The Hawks have raided ANC secretary-general and Free State Premier Ace Magashule's office in Bloemfontein.

    GIANLUIGI GUERCIA via Getty Images
    ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

    Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Hawks spokesperson, on Monday confirmed that they were executing search-and-seizure warrants at Free State Premier Ace Magashule's offices in Bloemfontein. They are also confiscating documents at the offices of the provincial department of agriculture.

    The operation is related to the Gupta-linked Vrede dairy farm.

    "We have now begun with the search-and-seizure and will go and analyse all the documents with the NPA's assistance. The NPA will therefore make a decision based on what we have submitted." he said.

    This is a developing story.

