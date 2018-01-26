BREAKING: Hawks At Ace's Office In Bloemfontein

Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Hawks spokesperson, on Monday confirmed that they were executing search-and-seizure warrants at Free State Premier Ace Magashule's offices in Bloemfontein. They are also confiscating documents at the offices of the provincial department of agriculture.

The operation is related to the Gupta-linked Vrede dairy farm.

"We have now begun with the search-and-seizure and will go and analyse all the documents with the NPA's assistance. The NPA will therefore make a decision based on what we have submitted." he said.

BREAKING #StateCapture the Hawks have confirmed they are at this hour executing search and seizure warrants at the Free State office of the premier as well as the Agriculture Department. More to follow... BB — Barry Bateman (@barrybateman) January 26, 2018

It's happening now, the Hawks are in the office of the Premier and Department of Agriculture in Free State conducting search and seizures of the documents and computers in relation to the Vrede Dairy matter. #Aaaaaaaaaaaace — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) January 26, 2018

This is a developing story.