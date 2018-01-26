Crock-Pot Created A Twitter Account Just To Comfort 'This Is Us' Fans

The slow-cooker manufacturer created a brand-new Twitter account, @CrockPotCares , on Wednesday after an episode of the hit NBC drama shocked fans.

The latest episode of " This Is Us " was so powerful that it even prompted Crock-Pot to start tweeting. (Warning: Spoilers ahead.)

thanks to @NBCThisisUs for crushing my soul week after week. additionally, i'll no longer be making #crockpot chili after last night's episode.

We're 💔 over last night's episode, too! Kayla, we're innocent until proven guilty. Since the '70s we've been providing families with quality & safe products, ask your parents if you don't believe us. DM us w/ any ?? & we'd be happy to tell you more about our safety standards!

After a night in watching the Super Bowl, America's favorite TV dad Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) goes to clean up the kitchen and turn off the family's old slow cooker — a hand-me-down appliance from a neighbor who warned that the switch was a little tricky. So even though Jack turned it off, the slow cooker turned back on, starting the house fire that will likely kill Jack.

In response, fans began eying the kitchen appliance with distrust, with some vowing never to touch their slow cookers ever again.

The Pearsons' slow cooker brand was never named, but since Crock-Pot is currently the No. 1 brand for slow cookers, they took a lot of heat.

"This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman probably felt a little guilty about the mass hysteria, because he tried to reassure fans, too.

"Taking a moment to remind everyone that it was a 20 year old fictional crockpot with an already funky switch? Let's not just lump all those lovely hardworking crockpots together," Fogelman tweeted.