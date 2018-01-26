All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    26/01/2018 12:57 SAST

    Does AKA's 'Sweet Fire' Really Honour SA Greats We've Lost?

    In a way, yes it does.

    BlaqSmith via AKA/Instagram

    AKA released the second single from his upcoming album on Friday, and people are already looking forward to the weekend.

    The rapper told his social media followers that the tune was dedicated to the memory of the late Ray Phiri, Stimela and the people whom we've loved and lost.

    The song is the second single from the album "Touch My Blood", due for release this year.

    Read: EXCLUSIVE: AKA Opens Up About His Growth, Upcoming Album And Leaving A Legacy

    In a recent interview with HuffPost, AKA said he feels happier and more positive than he's ever been in his life, and plans to reflect exactly that in his upcoming album.

    He said the album's title was a call for people to understand his growth, and to feel the trials and tribulations he's been through.

    Also Read: AKA Not Interested In MTV Base's List Of 2017's Hottest MCs

    "I also wanted people to feel and connect with the music. My happiness and growth will really come through in the music," he told HuffPost.

    The single, which social media users are loving, taps into the influence of Phiri and Stimela's work, among others.

    Here are some of the reactions:

    You can listen to the song here.

