Does AKA's 'Sweet Fire' Really Honour SA Greats We've Lost?

AKA released the second single from his upcoming album on Friday, and people are already looking forward to the weekend.

The rapper told his social media followers that the tune was dedicated to the memory of the late Ray Phiri, Stimela and the people whom we've loved and lost.

When you lose someone you love, you have to take the time to grieve. Music helps. #SweetFire is dedicated to the memory and music of Ray Phiri, Stimela, and all those who have loved and lost. 🍭🔥 — AKA (@akaworldwide) January 25, 2018

The song is the second single from the album "Touch My Blood", due for release this year.

In a recent interview with HuffPost, AKA said he feels happier and more positive than he's ever been in his life, and plans to reflect exactly that in his upcoming album.

He said the album's title was a call for people to understand his growth, and to feel the trials and tribulations he's been through.

"I also wanted people to feel and connect with the music. My happiness and growth will really come through in the music," he told HuffPost.

The single, which social media users are loving, taps into the influence of Phiri and Stimela's work, among others.

Here are some of the reactions:

Don't y'all find it funny how @akaworldwide gives us a different vibe to every song he puts out but keeps making timeless and classic music?

I'd say give him some damn credit but he just wants to be remembered😊🎶#StarSigns#SweetFire 💯 — R 👑 (@6_RuDoIph) January 25, 2018

Just heard sweet fire by Supamega at 5fm and it dope 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#Sweetfirepic.twitter.com/46TSTrregz — Samkele Sikhakhane (@SamkeleSikhakh1) January 25, 2018

You really are one of the greatest. And there'll always be haters. Please remember you have fans. We are able when you aren't. You've hit rock bottom before. Now the only way to go is up.

Love #SweetFirepic.twitter.com/iv3aKvrA6K — Nomfundo Ngubane (@NomfundoNguban7) January 25, 2018

