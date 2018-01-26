How To Be A Polygamist 101: Blame Bees, Dreams And Dead Bros

Viewers of popular Mzansi Magic show "U thando Nes'thembu " watched in confusion and disbelief on Thursday night as a polygamist-to-be explained the revelation that led him to take another wife.

Vukile -- cousin to Musa Mseleku, the polygamist whose life with his four wives the show is centred on -- was having a conversation with Mseleku's first wife, MaCele, about the matter.

MaCele had previously vowed not to attend Vukile's wedding to his second wife, as she felt Vukile had not handled the matter of the second wife suitably and sensitively.

This is how Vukile came to the decision to take a second wife. A third is in the works and possibly a fourth:

1. Dream

"I found out that my great-grandfather had two wives. One was the mother of our father and then the other was MaDlamini. MaDlamini didn't have children and felt neglected, then she asked why she wasn't given attention. So I thought I should take another wife who'll revive MaDlamini's home [second wife]."

2. Bees

"I was bathing in MaMbhele's bathroom, there was a swarm of bees that came in. Our ancestors appear in the form of bees. They just came in numbers..."

After a quarrel with his first wife, he continued: "The ancestors can't stay in a place with strife, so they went back to their origins. When I consulted I was told they're not coming back and so I need to build a home elsewhere for them. So when I'm done with MaJaca [second wife], I have to take a third wife."

The "Thath' omuny' umfazi" only starter pack in a Zulu man#Uthandonesthembupic.twitter.com/Q5SBv0ctPF — Siso (@_Siso) January 25, 2018

3. Dead Brother

"My younger brother died without taking a wife. He might come back and ask me to take a wife for him but he hasn't."

Musa's cousin is a legend guys. He'll fill up his home with a hundred wives based on imibono.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#Uthandonesthembu — NomaRashiya_ (@RashiyaNoma) January 25, 2018

Safa ke manje! For every Bee izindizela nje, issawife. For every brother that died unmarried, issawife 🤔😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 Safa! #Uthandonesthembupic.twitter.com/GZv4424PAL — Ntsiki💕 (@ntsiki0702) January 25, 2018

Tweeps were as confused as they were entertained by this story.

God plz help me stay away from Zulu guys, with all due respect I cant deal with dreams that instruct them to take another wife😂😂😂😂😂 — Nontlantla (@noni0625) January 25, 2018

So basically this guy is saying his ancestors wanted him to cheat and marry a second wife? Lol men...#Uthandonesthembu — Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) January 25, 2018

I conclude lets just stay in our lanes. Back to my Tswana brothers😂😂 #Uthandonesthembu — Nthaby (@nthabsMa) January 25, 2018

Nowhere did Vukile imply that he desired to take a second wife or a third or possibly a fourth. "I'm not having my way, I'm being led. They [my ancestors] started the war and they will help me overcome it. That's the bottom line."