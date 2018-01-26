Toyota SA Recalls 700,000 Vehicles Owing To Faulty Airbags

Toyota South Africa is recalling over 700,000 cars because of airbag safety concerns, according to AFP. Some of the affected models date back 15 years.

Toyota reportedly said that some of the airbag parts produced by the company Takata had been found to have the potential for moisture intrusion, which could cause them to burst.

In a statement, Toyota reportedly said: "In the event of an inflator rupture, metal fragments could pass through the airbag cushion material, striking and possibly injuring the occupants in the event of an accident."

There have been no injuries or fatalities reported thus far as a result of the airbags, Toyota said.

According to the Independent in the UK, in March 2017, Toyota recalled about 3-million cars worldwide, including its Corolla Axio and Rav4 models.

Other manufacturers that were reportedly recalling vehicles because of concerns over the faulty Takata airbags are Mitsubishi, Fuji Heavy Industries and Hino Motors.

This followed 16 deaths in the U.S. that were linked to exploding Takata airbags.

According to The Independent, all 100-million Takata airbags on the market were reportedly recalled at the time.

Earlier this month, Toyota announced that it is recalling 601,000 vehicles in the US alone, according to the Associated Press. About 20 people have died worldwide and 280 have been injured because of the airbags.

USA Today reported that another 14 different automakers are being recalled over the airbags in the U.S. This includes many models made by Ford, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari, Tesla, BMW and Mazda.