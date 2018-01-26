Where Are The Guptas? Not At Saxonwold, It Seems.

It is unclear whether or not the Gupta family is in South Africa after attempts to enquire about their whereabouts and to get reaction to the publication of the terms of reference for the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture were unsuccessful on Friday.

"Stop recording me. Your f**king privacy [sic]. You are not allowed to do that... That's the law. They can lock you up for that," a private security guard screamed to reporters outside the family's mansion in Saxonwold, Johannesburg.

"If you don't believe me, you can meet me at the police station."

A security guard takes a picture outside of the Gupta compound in Saxonwold.

A reporter from HuffPost attempted to explain himself but was shut down and ordered to leave.

Attempts to secure an interview with Atul, Ajay or Tony Gupta were unsuccessful. It is unclear where they are or what their reaction to the commission's terms is.

This follows the release of the terms of reference into the state capture inquiry, released on Thursday. The Guptas will be a major focus of the Zondo commission of inquiry.

A secutrty guard outside the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg.

Gert van der Merwe, the Guptas' lawyer, was not immediately available for comment. Gary Naidoo, who used to be the family's spokesperson, could also not shed light on where the Guptas are or who speaks on behalf of the family. A request for comment has been forwarded to Oakbay, the Guptas' holding company.