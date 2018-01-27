Elton John Reveals The Moment Prince Harry Confessed: 'I'm In Love'

Prince Harry greets Elton John on Nov. 13, 2015.

Elton John found out that Prince Harry was in love in the unlikeliest of places last year ― during their time together at a camp in Italy.

"I spent some time with him at Google camp in Sicily last summer and I could tell that he was totally in love," the 70-year-old singer, who is a longtime friend of the royal family, said during an interview with ITV's "Lorraine" show on Thursday.

"He didn't really discuss much personally, but he said 'I'm in love,' and I thought, good for you." he said.

Prince Harry and Prince William both "seem to be ecstatically happy, and that's all you want people to be, no matter who they are," John added. "When people get married, you want it to last, you want them to be happy. I'm happy for him, I hope they have a wonderful day."

When asked if he would perform at the wedding, the entertainer played coy and said he would be playing in Las Vegas, so he wasn't sure. John added that he hadn't even been invited to the wedding yet.

"It would be nice" to attend, John said, "because I love him dearly. We're working very closely on AIDS projects with him. You know, both of those boys are very special to me because of their mother. He's a good boy, his heart's in the right place and all you want is for people to be happy."