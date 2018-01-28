All The Looks You Need To See From The 2018 Grammys Red Carpet

The stars wore their best and boldest looks on the red carpet at the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday night.
The show, held at Madison Square Garden in New York City this year, is a time for celebrities and their stylists to trade formal looks for fun ones, unlike some other big-name award ceremonies.
As promised, Kelly Clarkson, Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas, Sarah Silverman and more wore white roses on the red carpet. A group called Voices in Entertainment came up with the rose accessory, inspired by the women who've pushed the "Time's Up" campaign against workplace sexual harassment.
The rose was designed to call attention to the need for "equal representation in the workplace, for leadership that reflects the diversity of our society, workplaces free of sexual harassment and a heightened awareness of accountability," a letter from the group said.
"Music artists have a lot of impact," Karen Rait of Interscope/Geffen/A&M Records, one of the founders of Voices of Entertainment, told Billboard last week. "So it's only fitting that music's biggest night show the support for equality and safety in the workplace and that people need to be cognizant of their fellow employees."
Check out all of the looks below:
Lady GagaJamie McCarthy via Getty Images
Lady GagaJamie McCarthy via Getty Images
Kelly ClarksonKevin Mazur via Getty Images
Pink and Willow Sage HartLester Cohen via Getty Images
Cardi BKevin Mazur via Getty Images
Gary Clark Jr.Mike Coppola via Getty Images
Lana Del ReySteve Granitz via Getty Images
KeshaJohn Shearer via Getty Images
EveJamie McCarthy via Getty Images
Elton John and David FurnishKevin Mazur via Getty Images
SZALester Cohen via Getty Images
Luis Fonsi and Agueda LopezJohn Shearer via Getty Images
Anna KendrickLester Cohen via Getty Images
Camila CabelloDimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Janelle MonaeDimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Sarah SilvermanSteve Granitz via Getty Images
Big SeanMike Coppola via Getty Images
Rita OraKevin Mazur via Getty Images
Miley CyrusAndrew Kelly / Reuters
Hailee SteinfeldMike Coppola via Getty Images
KhalidJamie McCarthy via Getty Images
Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall of The ChainsmokersJamie McCarthy via Getty Images
Ne-YoMike Coppola via Getty Images
Alessia CaraKevin Mazur via Getty Images
Nick JonasANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
James CordenSteve Granitz via Getty Images
Cyndi LauperChristopher Polk via Getty Images
Andrew Lloyd WebberJamie McCarthy via Getty Images
Common and Diane WarrenLester Cohen via Getty Images
AshantiANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
LogicJohn Shearer via Getty Images
Ryan SeacrestJohn Shearer via Getty Images
Imagine DragonsJamie McCarthy via Getty Images
Jessica and Jerry SeinfeldSteve Granitz via Getty Images
Katie HolmesSteve Granitz via Getty Images
Ben PlattJamie McCarthy via Getty Images
Giuliana RancicANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Sam SmithMike Coppola via Getty Images