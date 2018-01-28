All The Looks You Need To See From The 2018 Grammys Red Carpet

The stars wore their best and boldest looks on the red carpet at the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

The show, held at Madison Square Garden in New York City this year, is a time for celebrities and their stylists to trade formal looks for fun ones, unlike some other big-name award ceremonies.

As promised, Kelly Clarkson, Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas, Sarah Silverman and more wore white roses on the red carpet. A group called Voices in Entertainment came up with the rose accessory, inspired by the women who've pushed the "Time's Up" campaign against workplace sexual harassment.