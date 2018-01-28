All Sections
    ENTERTAINMENT
    29/01/2018 06:18 SAST

    All The Looks You Need To See From The 2018 Grammys Red Carpet

    The stars wore their best and boldest looks on the red carpet at the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

    The show, held at Madison Square Garden in New York City this year, is a time for celebrities and their stylists to trade formal looks for fun ones, unlike some other big-name award ceremonies.

    As promised, Kelly Clarkson, Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas, Sarah Silverman and more wore white roses on the red carpet. A group called Voices in Entertainment came up with the rose accessory, inspired by the women who've pushed the "Time's Up" campaign against workplace sexual harassment.

    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    Kelly Clarkson carrying her white rose at the 60th annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 28. 

    The rose was designed to call attention to the need for "equal representation in the workplace, for leadership that reflects the diversity of our society, workplaces free of sexual harassment and a heightened awareness of accountability," a letter from the group said.

    "Music artists have a lot of impact," Karen Rait of Interscope/Geffen/A&M Records, one of the founders of Voices of Entertainment, told Billboard last week. "So it's only fitting that music's biggest night show the support for equality and safety in the workplace and that people need to be cognizant of their fellow employees."

    Check out all of the looks below:

    • Lady Gaga
      Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
    • Lady Gaga
      Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
    • Kelly Clarkson
      Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    • Pink and Willow Sage Hart
      Lester Cohen via Getty Images
    • Cardi B
      Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    • Gary Clark Jr.
      Mike Coppola via Getty Images
    • Lana Del Rey
      Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    • Kesha
      John Shearer via Getty Images
    • Eve
      Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
    • Elton John and David Furnish
      Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    • SZA
      Lester Cohen via Getty Images
    • Luis Fonsi and Agueda Lopez
      John Shearer via Getty Images
    • Anna Kendrick
      Lester Cohen via Getty Images
    • Camila Cabello
      Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
    • Janelle Monae
      Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
    • Sarah Silverman
      Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    • Big Sean
      Mike Coppola via Getty Images
    • Rita Ora
      Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    • Miley Cyrus
      Andrew Kelly / Reuters
    • Hailee Steinfeld
      Mike Coppola via Getty Images
    • Khalid
      Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
    • Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers
      Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
    • Ne-Yo
      Mike Coppola via Getty Images
    • Alessia Cara
      Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    • Nick Jonas
      ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
    • James Corden
      Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    • Cyndi Lauper
      Christopher Polk via Getty Images
    • Andrew Lloyd Webber
      Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
    • Common and Diane Warren
      Lester Cohen via Getty Images
    • Ashanti
      ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
    • Logic
      John Shearer via Getty Images
    • Ryan Seacrest
      John Shearer via Getty Images
    • Imagine Dragons
      Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
    • Jessica and Jerry Seinfeld
      Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    • Katie Holmes
      Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    • Ben Platt
      Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
    • Giuliana Rancic
      ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
    • Sam Smith
      Mike Coppola via Getty Images

